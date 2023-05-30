Kadyrov vows revenge for Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

GROZNY, May 30. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed the Ukrainian leadership’s actions as terrorist and promised revenge in the special operation zone for the drone attack on Moscow.

"Possibly, I'm trying to anticipate events, but I won't reveal any details for now, though. Soon we will show in the special operation zone what revenge is in the full sense of the word," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram account.

Kadyrov believes that the drone attack on Moscow did not make any tactical, strategic or even psychological sense, as it was carried out far away from the area of hostilities.

"But anyone familiar with the methods of terrorists trained according to US templates understands that it was an attempt to draw attention and score points after major defeats on the battlefield,'" he noted.

The Chechen leader stressed that the Kiev leadership was taking decisions "which leave no doubt at all that they are using terrorist methods and are, therefore, terrorists."

He also called on the European countries to give thought to whom they sponsor and under what conditions they provide arms.

"It will backfire when Russia knocks on the doors of, for example, Germany or Poland. There will be nothing to respond with - all the weapons have been spent on Ukraine," Kadyrov said.

Ukrainian UAVs attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for assistance. Neither required hospital treatment. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.