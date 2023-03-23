Effects of depleted uranium munitions in Ukraine cannot be controlled — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Radiation effects of depleted uranium shells, should these be used on the territory of Ukraine, will be impossible to control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Now the impact of used weapons and shells will be impossible to control either for neighboring states or for the states of the region. This simply cannot be done," she said, while commenting on London's intention to provide shells with depleted uranium to Kiev.

"It is possible to participate in the exchange of intelligence, it is possible to ask Washington to control the Kiev regime to ensure it should not carry out strikes at the territory of Poland or shoot down aircraft of some other countries, it is possible to do many other things, but no one can give instructions to radiation, it’s impossible to negotiate with it, there is no way of controlling it."

Zakharova recalled the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear power plant disasters.

"Both tragedies still have dire consequences. Their scale is different, but the lesson is the same: it's impossible to come to terms with radiation," she added.