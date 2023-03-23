Medvedev says diplomacy doesn’t always work, special op was right move

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. There are situations where agreements are counterproductive and one needs to take steps like launching a special military operation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

"In my view, it makes no sense to negotiate in certain situations. One must ignore it, and in some cases make decisions like the one that was made on February 24 last year because agreements can be counterproductive in certain cases," Medvedev pointed out, when asked if Moscow needed to make agreements with the countries that failed to see Kiev’s crimes.

According to him, Moscow tried for decades to convey some simple things to the West. "Guys, the Soviet Union collapsed. Yes, it’s sad but that is what happened, both because of the Soviet leadership’s incompetent policy and your external interference. The country fell apart but ties did not, and the people remained the same. How do you imagine that? Ukraine becoming part of NATO?" he said, clarifying Russia’s message. Meanwhile, Ukraine "had its own nuclear weapons complex," Medvedev went on to say. As a result, Russia would get a neighbor "who is not only a member of an unfriendly bloc but also plans to produce nuclear weapons," he noted. "I would like to point out that Ukraine’s leader spoke about this shortly before the start of the operation, in late 2021. So do you want us to put up with it? Particularly in a situation where we have a dispute over Crimea because we consider it part of our land and they regard it as their territory. So imagine them joining NATO and launching a large-scale operation against our country under NATO’s umbrella - we cannot accept this," Medvedev stressed.

The politician stressed that Russia had proposed a draft agreement on security guarantees to Western countries. "They responded ‘no’," Medvedev said. In his opinion, "the current ramifications are much more complicated than they would have been" had the document been signed last December.