Drop in Dnieper water levels raises risk of Kiev troops crossing river, politician warns

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A sharp drop in the Dnieper’s water levels makes it easier for Ukrainian troops to cross the river along the Zaporozhye frontline, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Monday.

"We can see that there are more options for crossing the Dnieper, they are not so limited like they were in the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant area, near Ivanovka, Energodar and other communities, but there is a wide line of contact, <...> which means that they (the Armed Forces of Ukraine - TASS) can start some action anywhere. I am not saying that it is bound to happen but we need to be prepared for that," he noted.

Rogov pointed out that if the river’s surface froze - which was possible in the frosty weather that had set in for several days, given a drop in the water levels and the slow flow of the river - it would create conditions for crossing the Dnieper. However, in the politician’s opinion, the situation was the result of deliberate actions by the Kiev regime.

"Those include the gradual closing of hydraulic locks at other dams of the Dnieper cascade up the river, that is, at the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station in the city of Zaporozhye temporarily controlled by the Zelensky regime, at the Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Middle Dnieper Hydroelectric Station in Dneprodzerzhinsk <...> Hydraulic locks were closed at all those hydroelectric stations, so the natural flow of water was interrupted," Rogov explained.