Russian-Chinese relations to remain strong under China’s new top diplomat — Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Qin Gang’s appointment as Chinese foreign minister demonstrates the continuity of the Chinese foreign policy, which will be realized in the spirit of the talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"We are sure that China’s foreign policy course will be continued and will be realized in the spirit of today’s talks between the Russian and Chinese leaders. China’s approaches to the appointment of high-ranking officials continues to be pragmatic and wise. The previous foreign minister, Wang Yi, has been appointed to the political bureau and will be no less important in international relations. Suffice it to mention that when Wang Yi was foreign minister, the Chinese delegation to the talks with the United States in Alaska was led by his predecessor, the then political bureau member Yang Jiechi," Ivan Melnikov, first deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), told TASS.

He congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment and noted that he has a long record of working with the Chinese foreign ministry. "He is introduced in news programs as the Chinese ambassador to the United States but it should be added that he has a years-long career as a high-ranking Chinese foreign ministry official. I remember him being Minister Wang Yi’s deputy for several years. In general terms, Qin Gang’s appointment and Wang Yi’s promotion indicate that China’s foreign policy preserves continuity," he said.

Qin Gang, who turned 56 this year, has held diplomatic positions since 1988. From 2011-2014, he was director of the ministry’s information and press department. Between 2014-2018, he was director of protocol and an aide to the foreign minister in 2017-2018. After that, he was deputy foreign minister until mid-2021.

Since July 2021, Qin Gang served as China’s Ambassador to the United States. After the 20th congress of the Chinese Communist Party this October, he was elected to the party’s central committee. As far back as the beginning of this year, he warned the US authorities about threats of a conflict due to the United States’ back-and-forth position on Taiwan.

As for China’s strategic relations with Russia, Qin Gang noted that Beijing and Moscow "maintain trust-based relations, which have been built over many years."