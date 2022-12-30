FSB detains Ukrainian national for plotting terror attack in North Caucasus

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian national who has been plotting a terror attack in the North Caucasus on orders from the Ukrainian special services, the FSB told TASS on Friday.

Earlier this month, "the FSB foiled an attempt by a Ukrainian Nazi supporter to commit a terror attack on orders from the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said.

The man had arrived in Russia as a labor migrant. "During an interrogation, he gave confession about his unlawful intentions," the FSB added.

"While working for the Ukrainian special services, he was opposed to the special military operation and was planning to commit a terror attack in Russia’s North Caucasus," the FSB said, demonstrating a video record of the interrogation.

Tools of terror were confiscated from the detainee’s home. A criminal case has been opened.