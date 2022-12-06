Ukraine shells DPR 33 times over day, killing four civilians and wounding seven — mission

DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 33 times over the past 24 hours, killing four civilians and wounding seven, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 33 facts of Ukrainian shelling. <...> There was information about the death of four civilians in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. Seven civilians received wounds of varying degrees of severity, including a teenage girl born in 2005," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

A total of 171 shells were fired at the DPR territory by Ukrainian troops. The units used Grad multiple rocket launchers, 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery to shell the republic.

Nine settlements came under fire: Donetsk, Zaitsevo, Gorlovka, Mayorsk, Shirokaya Balka, Panteleymonovka, Yasinovataya, Yakovlevka, and Makeyevka. As a result of the strikes, 42 houses and 10 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.