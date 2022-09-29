Leaders of four regions due to hold post-referendum meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The leaders of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions are due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but no details are yet available, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, said on Thursday.

"A meeting with the president is certainly scheduled, but I cannot say where or when it will take place. But I believe that there will be meetings and that much will depend on them. I guess we will leave here as full-fledged constituent members of the Russian Federation," Stremousov told the Soloviev Live TV program.

Stremousov announced late on Wednesday that a plane carrying the leaders of the DPR, the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions had landed in Moscow and posted a joint photo. LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik has already arrived in Moscow to finalize the accession of his region to Russia. In his turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Putin would "somehow" communicate with the DPR and the LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, respectively, noting that specific plans were currently being drawn up. However, he did not specify when agreements on joining Russia could be signed with the four regions, but promised that the information would be available in due time.

On September 23-27, the two Donbass republics, the Kherson Region and the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia as separate constituent members.