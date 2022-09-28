Russian diplomat warns Biden over pipeline incidents

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden should issue a reply as to whether the United States had carried out its threat over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"US President Joe Biden must answer the question of whether the United States carried out its threat on September 25 and 26 when an emergency was reported at three lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which has been preliminarily recognized as ruptures, whereas he suggested those were blown up," the Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel. On it, she posted a video in which the US leader delivers the speech in question.

"His statement of intent was backed up with a promise. One must be responsible for one’s words. Failure to understand what one says does not absolve anyone of responsibility. Europe must know the truth!" Zakharova emphasized.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG reported about "unprecedented damage" on Monday that affected three lines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines registered within several hours. The first was identified along Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm, and two leaks were discovered afterwards. Denmark’s Energy Agency said a large amount of natural gas had streamed out. Aircraft and vessels were advised to stay at least five miles away from the site of the incident.

Later, Swiss seismologists said two explosions had been recorded along the routes of both pipelines on Monday. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen slammed the incidents as sabotage and warned that "any deliberate disruption is unacceptable [and] will lead to the strongest possible response".