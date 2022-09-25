West’s actions impair international stability — Russian senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The West has forgotten the lessons of the past and is "acting caddishly and high-handedly" trying to ban everything and intimidate the world community, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"It looks like the West has forgotten the lessons of history and is acting caddishly and high-handedly. It is trying to bend the world community across the knee, intimidating and banning everything. It has turned out however that many don’t want to obey, but the attack - military, sanction, and information - continues," Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We can make conclusions and withstand the dictation. Regrettably, international stability is out of the question for the time being. Not through our fault," he added.

According to Karasin, the West began to work in Ukraine immediately after the collapse of the former Soviet Union. "Rightist nationalism pandered by the new authorities has become a growing factor of Ukraine’s reality. It was openly encouraged by Washington. The 2014 state coup threw away all the appearances and has turned Ukraine into a outpost for strategic fight against Russia. And its results we see today," he noted.