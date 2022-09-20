Putin praises Russian weapons in Ukraine as highly efficient

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday praised the country’s weapons that are employed in the special military operation in Ukraine as very efficient.

"The Russian weapons that are used during the operation show high efficiency," he said at a meeting with representatives of the defense industry.

"First of all, this applies to aviation, high-precision long-range missiles, aviation weapons, rockets and artillery, armored weapons and so on," he said.

According to Putin, this equipment "allows destruction of the enemy’s military infrastructure, command posts, equipment, striking the locations of nationalist formations, while minimizing losses among the personnel".