Ukrainian artillery spotter apprehended in Zaporozhye Region — police

MELITOPOL, September 5. /TASS/. A Ukrainian artillery spotter, who corrected fire on Kamenka-Dneprovskaya District, was apprehended in the Zaporozhye Region, regional police department reported Monday.

"Police officers with support of security agencies apprehended another local resident, suspected of correction of artillery fire on settlements within the Kamenka-Dneprovskaya District," the police said on its Telegram channel.

According to the police, the law enforcement discovered social media correspondence, in which the apprehended person provided locations for Kamenka-Dneprovskaya District settlements, as well as movements of Russian forces.

"The suspect has currently been put into temporary detention facility, an inspection is underway," the police said.