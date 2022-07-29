West seeking to set African countries against Russia — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. African countries welcome cooperation with Russia, despite the West’s attempts at setting them against Moscow, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"We hear statements from Western capitals that Russia’s policy in Africa is allegedly aimed against Africa’s interests or that our actions are allegedly malign. These are obvious and lame attempts at setting countries of this continent against Russia," he said after the voting on extending sanctions against the Central African Republic.

"The Africans know the answer - the governments of the Central African Republic and other African nations welcome Russia’s assistance, want to develop equal and mutually respectful relations, and value our historic ties," he added.