Putin gets tougher on foreign agents with new law

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law ‘On control over the activity of individuals under foreign influence’.

The document, posted on the official portal of legal information, summarizes the current norms of the Russian legislation on foreign agents and introduces some new provisions, subsequently coming into effect on December 1, 2022.

Thus, the law defines a foreign agent as a person who has received support or is under foreign influence in other forms and carries out political activities, collects data on military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation or distributes reports and materials intended for an unlimited number of people.

Russian or foreign legal entities, public associations and foreign agencies that are not legal entities, as well as individuals with or without citizenship, can be recognized as foreign agents.

That being said, Russian public authorities, political parties, state corporations and religious associations cannot be recognized as foreign agents. In addition, employers' associations and chambers of commerce and industry registered in line with legally-established procedures cannot be recognized as foreign agents, as well.

The law specifies the list of foreign sources. They include foreign states and their public authorities, international and foreign organizations, foreign citizens, stateless persons, as well as foreign sources that don’t establish a legal entity. Citizens and legal entities of the Russian Federation receiving money from such persons and their proxies or acting as intermediaries in receiving financial aid, can also be listed among foreign sources.

The law provides for the creation of a unified register instead of the currently existing four. Also, a register of private individuals affiliated with foreign agents will be created.

Individuals may be removed from the register of foreign agents if they had not received financial or other assistance from foreign sources within a year before they submitted a relevant application. Also, a foreign agent may be removed from the register if the individual in question turns down funding and other aid from foreign sources within three months after being put on the list.

If a foreign agent's site violates the legislation, the Ministry of Justice may send a request to the communications supervisor to restrict access to it. In addition, the law forbids foreign agents to teach and educate minors in Russia, and to produce informational products for children and teenagers. Foreign agents are not entitled to state financial support or grants.

Also, the law prohibits foreign agents from investing in strategic enterprises, which are significant for the defense and security of the country.