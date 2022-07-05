West continues supplying Kiev with weapons to drag out conflict in Ukraine, says Shoigu

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The West seeks to drag out the conflict in Ukraine and this is why it continues delivering large-scale supplies of weapons to Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Hoping to drag out the conflict in Ukraine, the collective West continues delivering large-scale supplies of weapons to the Kiev regime," Russia’s defense chief said at the ministry’s conference call.

According to Shoigu, over 28,000 tonnes of military cargo have been already delivered to Ukraine.

The Russian defense minister also said that some of the weapons supplied by the West to the Kiev regime were getting into the Middle East and the black market.

"According to the available information, some foreign weapons that the West is delivering to Ukraine are spreading across the Mideast region and also getting into the black market," he stressed.

The United States is one of the countries rendering military assistance to Kiev. Washington has channeled some $6.9 billion of military aid since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February, and approximately $8.8 billion since 2014.

On June 30, US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would come up with another package of military aid for Ukraine in the next days to come, and it would be worth over $800 million.