Kremlin disagrees with Borrell’s statement that Russia, China are authoritarian regimes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow disagrees with the statement made by the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell about the partnership between Russia and China as "an alliance of two authoritarian regimes" standing against democracy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We absolutely disagree, first, with the fact that the issue is about authoritarian regimes. We do not think that the EU has the right to provide such assessments of the Russian Federation or the People’s Republic of China. We are large sovereign countries with our political system, with our mechanism of the government. We have respect for mechanism of the government of other states, and we believe that we have the right to expect a similar attitude on us," he noted. "Such a statement (by Borrell - TASS) does not meet this logic," Peskov noted.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that a joint statement by Beijing and Moscow might become the foundation stone of a big alliance of those two countries, which he noted were authoritarian regimes, standing against democracy.