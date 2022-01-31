Russia informs India about its vision of the situation around Ukraine - senior diplomat

NEW DELHI, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has informed India about its vision of the situation around Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday after consultations in New Delhi.

"This issue (about Ukraine and the West’s anti-Russian sanctions - TASS) was raise. We informed the Indian side about our point of view about what is going on around Ukraine and on the tensions fanned by the Western nations, NATO and the United States," he said.

"We also touched upon issues of insuring strategic stability in this area, the more so as Russia has repeatedly voiced its point of view publicly, and we once again communicated it to the Indian friends," he added.

Vershinin arrived in New Delhi for bilateral consultations. On Monday, he met with India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary West Reenat Sandhu. The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the multilateral agenda and of the work of the United Nations Security Council.