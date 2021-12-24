Putin satisfied with his annual year-end press conference — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is pleased with the recent annual year-end press conference on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In general, the president is satisfied with the dialogue that took place yesterday. Actually, it was substantive in terms of issues raised," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"[The conversation with reporters] made it possible for the president to express his stance on many issues," the press secretary added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s year-end press conference, which was held for the 17th time, lasted 3 hours and 56 minutes. The president fielded questions from 44 people, focusing on both domestic and international issues.