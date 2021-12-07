Russia, ASEAN want to adopt updated plan on combating terrorism in 2022, envoy says

BANGKOK, December 7. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) intend to adopt an updated strategy on fighting terrorism next year, Russian Permanent Representative to ASEAN Alexander Ivanov told reporters.

"We are working together with the association to update a work plan to counter transnational crime and combat terrorism," he said, adding: "We hope to adopt it next year." Ivanov also pointed to the launch of consultations on security issues involving high-level experts from ASEAN nations and Russia. The first round of consultations took place this year, he specified.

"The Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service arrange training courses for ASEAN specialists every fall," the envoy noted. "This year, they particularly concerned the joint fight against drug trafficking, on which the leaders of Russia and ASEAN adopted a statement on October 28," Ivanov said.

"Cooperation got underway following the launch of Russia’s initiative on consultations and dialogue between experts from Russia and ASEAN countries on the safe use of information and communication technologies," he pointed out. "We have already held the first round of this dialogue," Ivanov added.

"Our cooperation has been progressing at quite a rapid pace and for a reason, because ASEAN nations view Russia as a constructive partner who has no dual agenda or double standards, unlike what they see in their relations with Western countries," the envoy stressed. "Cooperation with the ten-member states is underway in many fields, from politics, security, economy, trade, and agriculture to humanitarian contacts," he said.