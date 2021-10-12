Cooperation between ASEAN, SCO, EAEU to help harmonize integration — Russian top diplomat

NUR-SULTAN, October 12. / TASS /. Enhanced cooperation between organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will contribute to further harmonization of the interregional integration processes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday at a meeting of top diplomats from the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia’s (CICA) member states.

"Working together, we will be able to ensure broader interaction between all Eurasian countries. The relevant steps have been already taken <…> in particular, ties between the SCO, ASEAN, and the EAEU are being established," the top diplomat noted.

"All these organizations have a considerable legal framework, as well as a network of working mechanisms, implementing specific programs and projects, which are relevant for all the participants, guided by the principles of consensus. We view the enhanced cooperation between these organizations as promising groundwork for the further harmonization of the integration processes," Lavrov went on to say.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, given the increasing instability worldwide, it is essential to prevent the situation in the region from further deteriorating. "<…> We are interested in the regional network being open and sustainable, based on the interaction between the states and multilateral structures, providing everyone with equal rights and opportunities according to international law, mutual trust and respect for national identity," the diplomat emphasized.

CICA potential

The Russian foreign minister noted that the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia could greatly contribute to boosting cooperation.

Lavrov recalled that October 5 marked the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the CICA. "The organization’s celebration and the summit meeting are ahead, so we need to prepare well for it. The forum has good potential. It is necessary to further cultivate it in order to facilitate an atmosphere of trust and enhance productive cooperation in the Eurasian space," the top diplomat concluded.