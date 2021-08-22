Russia still ready to receive ODIHR observers at elections but won’t be wooing - diplomat

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is still ready to receive observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor parliamentary elections in September if ODIHR changes its mind but will not be wooing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"As of today, no consultations [with ODIHR] are being held. ODIHR has decided not to send its representatives to Russia. If it changes its mind and understands that it is a wrong decision, it is welcome," he said.

However, in his words, the Russian side won’t be wooing. "We have fulfilled our obligations within the OSCE and other international organizations concerning the invitation of international observers," he added.

The OSCE said on August 4 that it "will not be able to send observers to the upcoming elections to the Duma due to limitations imposed by Russian Federation authorities on the election observation." According to Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci, "the ability to independently determine the number of observers necessary for us to observe effectively and credibly is essential to all international observation."

Elections to the Russian State Duma are scheduled for September 19, 20201, the single voting day. Voting will be organized over three days, namely September 17, 18, and 19. Concurrently, direct gubernatorial elections will be held in nine Russian regions (top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures in three more regions) and 39 regions will elect their legislative bodies.