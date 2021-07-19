Putin to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev in Moscow Tuesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Moscow on July 20, the Kremlin press service announced Monday, adding that the two leaders plan to discuss the implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, among other things.

"On July 20, 2021, negotiations will take place between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Oglu Aliyev, who will be in Russia with a working visit," the statement says.

The leaders will exchange opinions on the ongoing regional issues.

"The main focus will be given to the practical aspects of the implementation of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, agreements of leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh, including regarding the unblocking and development of economic and transport ties," the Kremlin said.

The presidents also plan to review key points of further strengthening of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations with an emphasis on trade, investment and humanitarian cooperation.