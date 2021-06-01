Russia-China cooperation was stable throughout pandemic — Russian ambassador

BEIJING, June 1. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic showed its stability, Russia’s ambassador to China, Andrei Denisov, told the 6th international conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era on Tuesday.

"During the pandemic, which is far from completion, Russian-Chinese cooperation demonstrated its stability," he said, adding that the sides had mastered and were widely using new forms of contacts.

Denisov stressed that Russia and China timely reacted to modern challenges.

"Amid growing world turbulence in 2021 Russia and China, guided by the spirit of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, demonstrated the ability to timely and flexibly react to changes in the world situation and global challenges," he said.