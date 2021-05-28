Putin discusses national security strategy with Security Council

SOCHI, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the national security strategy with the permanent members of Russia's Security Council in the context of existing threats.

"The main issue on the agenda is Russia's national security strategy. We will look into what is new in this field and how and in what way we should react to the threats that are emerging around our country, bearing in mind the current agenda," Putin said.

Putin contacted the Security Council's members in a video conference from Sochi, where earlier this week, he held a series of meetings devoted to the development of the military-industrial complex. Taking part in the video conference were Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of the Presidential Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Intelligence SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin, and Special Presidential Representative for Nature Conservation, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.

Earlier, the Security Council's Deputy Secretary Sergey Vakhrukov told TASS in an interview that work on Russia's new national security strategy would continue in the first half of this year with the aim of linking it to socio-economic development plans. The previous strategy had been drafted up to 2020. The president approved the latest version of the national security strategy on December 31, 2015. It mentioned such national interests as a stronger defense, the inviolability of the constitutional system, the promotion of national accord, a higher quality of life, the preservation and development of culture, traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, increasing the competitiveness of the national economy, and the assertion of Russia's status of one of the leading world powers. The strategy says that while Russia in recent years has demonstrated the ability to maintain sovereignty, threats to it are posed by NATO's growing potential, the spreading practice of toppling legitimate political regimes and a number of other factors.