Russia stays in constant contact with India over coronavirus outbreak — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi stay in constant contact in regards to the Covid-19 outbreak in India, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"We know that many countries provide possible aid to India, Russia among them. We hope that this aid will help fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the raging outbreak that our Indian partners currently experience. Of course, both Russian and Indian sides stay in constant contact, due to the special allied relations that we have," Peskov said.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that fight with the coronavirus in the country has become a war.

On Friday, the Indian Health and Family Welfare Ministry reported that 343,144 new Covid cases were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 24,046,809. The death toll has increased by 4,000 and is now 262,317. The number of recovered patients has increased by 344,776, and is now 20,079,599.

According to the Ministry, 2,027,162 people took a vaccine shot in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinated citizens to 179,298,584.