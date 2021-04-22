Russia, EU have objective foundation for cooperation, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union have a solid foundation for interaction considering common history and common global tasks, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a video conference of the Association of European Businesses in Russia entitled "Russia and Europe in the World of Tomorrow. Looking Back to Move Ahead."

"We proceed from the premise that interaction should be based on understanding of common destiny, common history and the realization that the synergy of efforts, the synergy of economic and other resources of Russia and the EU will facilitate the establishment of global world not directed against someone, yet will increase its competitiveness and give us an opportunity to jointly resolve global issues which the entire humankind encounters," he noted.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia and the EU should work on developing a common agenda in order to resolve joint issues. "If we are really motivated by the goals we are declaring, there shouldn’t be any obstacles to cooperation. I am confident that we indeed need to attempt to create a common agenda and stop fighting history," he added.

According to the official, the negative image of Russia which had been shaped in Europe, has nothing in common with real political goals of the Russian Federation. "The problem is that today it is necessary to overcome that alienation that naturally emerges between countries," the senior diplomat emphasized. "If one talks about attitude towards Russia on the part of Western partners, there is an impression that they live according to their ideas of Russia. These ideas have nothing in common with the current agenda, with aspirations of Russian people, with goals shaped by the Russian state," he added.