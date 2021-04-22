Putin reaffirms Russia’s readiness to cooperate with Germany on vaccine supply

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Minister President of Germany's federal state of Saxony Michael Kretschmer, who is on a working visit to Moscow in connection with his participation in the events of the Year of Germany in Russia, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"Particular focus was paid to the fight against the coronavirus," the report said. "Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia’s willingness to cooperate with its German partners in this area, including the supplies and joint production of vaccines."

"The prospects for the development of Russian-German relations, in which interregional ties play an important role, were discussed," the Kremlin added.

"At the request of Michael Kretschmer, the Russian president briefed him on Russia’s approach to resolving the intra-Ukrainian crisis. The issue of [blogger] Alexey Navalny [convicted in Russia] was raised, too."

Earlier on Thursday, Kretschmer said that Germany had planned to purchase up to 30 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, if it was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). He noted that the jab could be purchased in June, July and August.