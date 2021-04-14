Putin-Biden summit proposal being considered, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely studying Washington’s proposal to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

The Kremlin press secretary thinks that it is too early to speak about the time of the meeting, for instance, that it may take place this summer. "We are studying this proposal," he assured.

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden held their second phone conversation since the American leader took office. The White House reported that Biden had suggested meeting Putin in person "in a third country" in the coming months.