Putin discusses Arctic, Ukraine with Finnish leader, tells him about phone call with Biden

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian-Finnish cooperation in the Arctic, the situation in Ukraine and other issues of the international agenda were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Finnish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinisto, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"The leaders exchanged views on a number of issues of the international and regional agenda," it said. "The presidents expressed mutual commitment to further productive cooperation in the North in the context of Russia’s presidency in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023."

According to the Kremlin press service, the Finnish leader shared his new initiative to organize in the Finnish capital in 2025 a summit on the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe to revive the ‘Helsinki spirit.’ "Vladimir Putin supported this idea and drew attention to Russia’s initiative to organize a summit of the leaders of the UN Security Council permanent member nations, which pursues similar goals," it said.

"At Sauli Niinisto’s request, Vladimir Putin outlined Russia’s approaches to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and drew attention to Kiev’s provocative actions deliberately geared to escalate situation along the contact line," it said.

In this context, the Russian leader "stressed that there is no alternative to the Minsk Package of Measures as a basis for peaceful settlement," the press service said, adding that the Russian president also "stressed the importance of complete and unfailing implementation of the Normandy-format agreements by Ukraine."

"The Russian president informed his Finnish counterpart about his telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden that had been held earlier in the day on the US initiative," the Kremlin said.

According to the press service, the Russian and Finnish leaders also discussed current aspects of the Russian-Finnish relations, the current state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial ties in various areas. "It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the press service added.