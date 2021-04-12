No information on Kiev’s requests for conversation of Putin, Zelensky — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not aware of any recent requests on the part of Kiev for a conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

"No, over the past days I have not seen any requests. I am unaware whether in the recent days there have been any requests [of this kind]," the Kremlin representative told journalists on Monday in response to a question as to whether Moscow received a request from Kiev for a conversation of Putin and Zelensky.

At the same time the spokesman assured that the Russian president "always has something to say regarding de-escalation of tensions and prevention of a potential war."