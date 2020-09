MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not ready to recognize that there are political prisoners in Belarus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"On the whole, we aren’t ready to recognize that there are political prisoners in Belarus," he said, commenting on the situation surrounding Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council, who had been detained when trying to illegally cross the Belarus-Ukraine border.