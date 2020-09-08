Russia adheres to G20 regardless of upcoming summit’s format — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. It is up to Saudi Arabia, who hosts this year’s G20 summit, to decide whether the summit will take place in an online or offline format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday, adding that Russia adheres to the G20 in any case.

"If the hosting side - and you know that Saudi Arabia presides - decides to host the [summit] offline, then, Russia, of course, as an active member of the G20 will stay adherent to this format," the spokesman said, answering a question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit if it takes place in a video conference format.

Answering a question whether it became clear what format the summit will take after the Russian president's phone call with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the spokesman added that "the decision will be made by the hosting side."

On September 7, the Kremlin press service announced that King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called the Russian president. The sides discussed preparation for the upcoming G20 summit, among other things.