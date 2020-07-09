UNSC P5 summit to help improve international situation — diplomat

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. The summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UK, China, Russia, US and France), proposed by Moscow, will play an important role in improving the global situation, Russia’s US Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that such a summit would play essential role in finding ways to improve the international situation and prevent it from following a dangerous scenario with unpredictable consequences," the Russian diplomat said at a video conference, organized by the Washington-based Center for the National Interest.

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020. Russia suggests discussing collective principles in international affairs, arms control and other security issues as well as overcoming the consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic.