Russian Foreign Ministry releases collection of documents on 1945 Yalta Conference

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has released a collection of documents on the 1945 Yalta Conference of the Big Three, the first one in a series of such collections compiled for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

"To mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s archive service has compiled a series of subject-related collections of documents, which, we hope, will be of great interest to scholars and the general public," the ministry said on Tuesday. "The first such collection presents documents from the Yalta (Crimean) Conference of February 4-11, 1945, a milestone event during World War II’s final stage that outlined key areas of cooperation between the allies on major military strategic and political issues of the post-war world order."

"The process of declassifying and digitizing the ministry’s archives continues to make these documents accessible to scholars and the general public," the ministry said.

According to Russia’s diplomatic office, its archives contain one-of-a-kind documents related to the Soviet Union’s foreign policy and diplomacy during World War II and the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought Nazi Germany - TASS). "Many of them have already been made public, even on the Internet," Russia’s foreign affairs department said, adding that thousands of these documents are available at agk.mid.ru and idd.mid.ru.

Tuesday marks 75 years since the beginning of the Yalta Conference of the Big Three. As World War II in Europe was drawing to a close, precisely 70 years ago, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the United States and Great Britain - Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill - gathered at the seaside resort of Yalta, in Crimea, which the Red Army had retaken from the Nazi occupiers several months earlier. Despite the divergence in ideology, they forged a historical compromise that would keep the peace in Europe up until the end of the 20th century.