New chemical provocations plotted in Syria — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, January 30. /TASS/. Terrorists are plotting new chemical attacks to claim once again that chemical weapons are being used on the Syrian territory, Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"We would also like to draw attention to diplomatic notes by the Syrian Arab Republic’s permanent mission to the UN and to media reports about terrorists plotting to organize more provocations and staged chemical incidents in Syria," the Russian diplomat said.

"We consider those reports very alarming," he added. "We know very well how such staged attacks are used to attain military and political goals."