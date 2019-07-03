Russia, Georgia need to find way out of situation after Tbilisi events — senior diplomat

TBILISI, July 3. /TASS/. The situation that has evolved after the June 20 events in Tbilisi is unfavorable for both sides, the Georgian and Russian authorities must find a way out of it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Georgia’s Imedi television on Wednesday ahead of the Geneva talks on security and stability in the South Caucasus.

"We came here (to Geneva - TASS) not to escalate the situation but to exchange views on many issues, look at the state of affairs and discuss the document on the non-use of force. We will try to understand each other better in order to find a way out of this unfavorable situation that has evolved after June 20-21. It is undesirable for our relations, and we need to overcome that," he stressed.

Karasin described the developments in Georgia that took place after June 20 as the country’s domestic issue, which should not result in anti-Russian sentiment.

"This is Georgia’s domestic issue. The political struggle is going on, the elections are approaching. We are perfectly aware of that. However, we do not want this to happen amid anti-Russian tensions. We should prevent that somehow," he pointed out.

Upheaval in Georgia

On June 20, several thousand protesters amassed near the national parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker, and tried to storm it. The protests were sparked by an uproar over the Russian delegation’s participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On June 20, IAO President Sergei Gavrilov opened the session in the Georgian parliament. Opposition lawmakers were outraged by the fact that Gavrilov addressed the event’s participants from the parliament speaker’s seat. In protest, they did not allow the IAO session to continue.