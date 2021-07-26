Gerard Depardieu to shoot film about Normandie-Niemen squadron in Kaliningrad Region

KALININGRAD, July 26. /TASS/. French actor Gerard Depardieu will shoot a film about France’s famous Normandie-Niemen fighter regiment, which participated in the hostilities in East Prussia and the assault on the Konigsberg (renamed to Kaliningrad later) in 1945 as part of the Red Army, the shooting will take place in Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, it was announced at the Baltic Debuts XVII International Film Festival.

"Renowned actor Gerard Depardieu (attending the opening of the festival as a guest of honor - TASS) and his team are soon to start shooting a film in the Kaliningrad Region about the legendary Normandie-Niemen fighter squadron. The project is truly interesting because it is a significant part of the history of the Kaliningrad Region," the festival’s press service quoted Andrei Yermak, Culture and Tourism Minister of the Kaliningrad Region, as saying on Monday. He underlined that around 10 places in Russia’s westernmost region are linked to this fascinating topic, while the authorities will definitely back the French side’s initiative.

The minister also underlined that a special film set location will be created in Kaliningrad for professional shooting. It is proposed to create the relevant infrastructure for those coming to the city to shoot movies as Kaliningrad will turn into a place to live and work with all the necessary conditions for creating productions.