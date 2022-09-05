First tigers to appear in Kazakhstan in 2025, Putin asserts

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian specialists are confident that Kazakhstan’s program on returning tigers to this country will be successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the participants of the Second International Tiger Forum on Monday.

"It is gratifying that our experience is in demand by the program of our Kazakh partners who are involved in returning tigers to Central Asia. The Russian specialists share their colleagues’ confidence that first tigers may appear there as early as 2025," the Russian leader said.

He called this initiative highly important noting that for comfortable existence tigers need substantial territories. "According to experts, the protection and expansion of their habitats is one of the main tasks and it goes far beyond the framework of caring about tigers. This is about entire ecosystems which house both animals and humans," Putin said.

The Second International Tiger Forum has opened within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Experts and officials will discuss the results of implementing the 12-year program on tiger conservation and set new tasks. Additionally, it is planned to enhance information exchange mechanisms, the effective international coordination of actions and plan new events on cooperation.

