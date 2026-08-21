Plane makes emergency landing in Sakhalin after engine catches fire

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, August 21. /TASS/. The plane that performed an emergency landing in a field on Russia’s Far Eastern island of Sakhalin had fire in its engine, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department in the Sakhalin region has told TASS.

"The engine caught fire due to a technical malfunction," a spokesperson said.

Rescuers also said that it was an An-3 turboprop-powered biplane of the Aerial Forest Protection Service and had seven people on board.

"There were seven people on board. All of them managed to evacuate in time," the press service said.