Death toll from Indonesia earthquake climbs to 68 — Reuters

TOKYO, August 17. /TASS/. The death toll from a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara on Saturday has risen to 68, Reuters reported, citing the Asian republic’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

According to Antara news agency, BNPB earlier recorded at least 199 injuries from the quake, with almost 10,000 people forced to evacuate.

A powerful earthquake struck off Flores Island in eastern Indonesia on August 15. As many as 2,400 houses, dozens of educational facilities, places of worship and government offices were damaged. More than 5,400 locals are staying in centralized evacuation shelters. The republic has sent 52 metric tons of aid to those affected.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Indonesia offered condolences over the death toll and damage on its Telegram channel.