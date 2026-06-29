Deadly shooting in Germany caused by 'personal dispute' — magazine

BERLIN, June 29. /TASS/. The deadly shooting in the German town of Stade was caused by "a personal dispute," the Der Spiegel magazine wrote citing own sources.

"At this point, nothing points to political or extremist motives," the magazine said.

Six people were killed on June 29 when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the premises of a welfare center that provides temporary accommodation to young mothers and their children in the Lower Saxony town of Stade. Three suspects were detained, including the shooter.