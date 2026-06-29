At least six killed in shooting incident in Germany’s Stade, three detained

BERLIN, June 29. /TASS/. The German police detained three suspects in a shooting attack on a youth welfare facility on Monday in the town of Stade, which left six people dead, authorities said in a statement.

"According to latest data, five people died on site, the sixth victim succumbed to injuries in the hospital," the police said. "The police apprehended their primary suspect, and two more are now under investigation to establish their possible role in the attack."

All of the victims are adults, four of them women, the Hamburger Morgenpost (MOPO).

At around 10:35 a.m. GMT, an unidentified gunman opened fire on the premises of a welfare center that provides temporary accommodation to young mothers and their children in the Lower Saxony town of Stade.