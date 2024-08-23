Four victims of hostage-taking in Volgograd Region’s colony taken to hospital

VOLGOGRAD, August 23. /TASS/. Four victims of a hostage-taking incident inside a high-security prison in southern Russia’s Volgograd Region have been hospitalized, the medics told TASS.

"Four victims have been taken to [the Central Regional] Hospital. Medical aviation is working," the hospital said.

Several inmates at a maximum-security penal colony (IK-19) in the Volgograd Region have taken the facility’s staff hostage, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) told TASS earlier. One penitentiary officer has been killed, and several more have been injured.

A criminal probe has been launched. The FSIN has dispatched its central office employees to the scene for an investigation.