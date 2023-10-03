Apartment building in Sevastopol hit with falling drone debris, no casualties reported

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted a drone and its debris crashed into a rooftop of an apartment building in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, city Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"An air defense system was engaged in Sevastopol. Sevastopol’s rescue service has received reports of drone fragments falling on the roof of one of the apartment buildings in Inzhenernaya Balka. No one was hurt. But the falling parts of the drone blew out windows in a few apartments," he said on Telegram.