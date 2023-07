MELITOPOL, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region on Saturday, killing one person, a representative of the regional emergency services told reporters.

"At 3:50 pm Moscow time, the town of Tokmak was shelled by the Nazis from the armed forces of Ukraine. Preliminarily, a HIMARS MLRS was used. One person was killed and another was wounded," the person said.

He also said that five residential buildings were damaged by the bombardment.