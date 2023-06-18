Death toll from Kakhovka HPP collapse aftermath in Kherson Region up to 35 — authorities

GENICHESK, June 18. /TASS/. The death toll from the floods in the Kherson Region that were triggered by the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) has risen to 35, head of the region’s government, Andrey Alexeyevnko, said on Sunday.

"Regrettably, the death toll has risen to 35," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Saturday, the death toll was 29

According to the mayor, people affected by the floods are receiving financial assistance.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters and now the water is subsiding. There are 35 communities in the flood zone. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.