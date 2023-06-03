Ukrainian shelling damages school, kindergarten, recreation center in Shebekino district

BELGOROD, June 4. /TASS/. The school and kindergarten buildings were damaged and a medical facility caught fire as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the village of Murom in the Shebekino district, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Murom is under shelling. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. A medical facility caught fire after a direct hit, there is also damage to a recreation center, a school and a kindergarten," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the air defense system over Belgorod went off. "The consequences on the ground are being assessed by the operational services," Gladkov added.