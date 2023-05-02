Explosive device detonation damaged railway tracks in Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Detonation of an explosive device damaged railway tracks in the Bryansk Region, where a freight train derailed Tuesday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"An unidentified explosive device detonated near Snezhetskaya railway station. No one was injured," he said.

Bogomaz noted that a freight train engine and several cars derailed in the incident, adding that emergency services are already at the scene.

A source in law enforcement told TASS that a train of 70 cars was moving through this track section.

"The explosion occurred near the engine, derailing about 20 cars," the source said, adding that no fire occurred after the derailing.

Earlier, Russian Railways press office reported that, at 19:47 Moscow time Tuesday, a freight train engine and 20 cars derailed on the Snezhetskaya - Beliye Berega railway due to interference of unauthorized persons. Fire crews, fire train and two repair trains operate at the scene. An anti-crisis center has been established within Russian Railways for coordination of operations.