Residents of 17 multi-storey buildings evacuated in Belgorod due to explosive — governor

BELGOROD, April 22. /TASS/. About 3,000 residents of 17 apartment buildings are being evacuated in Belgorod because of an explosive object found at the site where an explosion occurred on April 20 due to an emergency ejection of an air ordnance during the flight of a Russian Aerospace Force Su-34, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Additional information on the emergency at Shalandin Street, 15. Sappers found an explosive object. Explosive technicians of the Russian Defense Ministry decided to disarm it at the range. Operational headquarters decided to evacuate 17 apartment buildings within a radius of 200 meters. According to preliminary data, this is more than 3,000 people," Gladkov wrote.

An explosion occurred in the evening of April 20 in Belgorod. A crater with a radius of about 20 meters formed in one of the central streets of the city, injuring three people. The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that on April 20 at about 22:15 Moscow time an emergency ejection of an air ordnance during the flight of a Russian Aerospace Force Su-34 over Belgorod. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. An investigation is under way.