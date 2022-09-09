State of Emergency can be introduced in Primorye Region due to flood

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov will hold a government commission’s meeting on the situation with high water in the Primorye Region, the Ministry’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"In response to the address of Governor of the Primorye Region Oleg Kozhemyako, Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov will hold a meeting of the government commission on emergencies to consider the issue of recognizing the flood situation in the Primorye Region as the federal level emergency," the press service said.

From September 5 to 7, twelve settlements were exposed to flood due to typhoon Hinnamnor. 36 bridges were damaged, power supplies were disrupted and crops were affected.